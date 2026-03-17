Ferguson plc $FERG Shares Acquired by Kinetic Partners Management LP

Kinetic Partners Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Free Report) by 53.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 349,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,500 shares during the period. Ferguson comprises approximately 3.8% of Kinetic Partners Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Kinetic Partners Management LP’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $78,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FERG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,341,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,692,000 after acquiring an additional 173,128 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,367,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,921,000 after purchasing an additional 112,157 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,734,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,786,000 after purchasing an additional 682,666 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 3,705,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,776,000 after purchasing an additional 100,559 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,600,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,958,000 after purchasing an additional 366,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

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Ferguson Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE:FERG opened at $223.65 on Tuesday. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $146.00 and a 52-week high of $271.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.40. The company has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NYSE:FERG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.25). Ferguson had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 40.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is 35.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on FERG. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Ferguson from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ferguson from $262.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ferguson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.93.

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Key Stories Impacting Ferguson

Here are the key news stories impacting Ferguson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Definitive proxy and transition filings — The company filed a Definitive Proxy Statement, additional proxy soliciting material and a Transition Report with the SEC; investors often view this as a catalyst because it increases clarity around board/management changes and can lead to actions that unlock value (or a negotiated settlement). Ferguson Files Definitive Proxy Materials and Transition Report

Definitive proxy and transition filings — The company filed a Definitive Proxy Statement, additional proxy soliciting material and a Transition Report with the SEC; investors often view this as a catalyst because it increases clarity around board/management changes and can lead to actions that unlock value (or a negotiated settlement). Neutral Sentiment: Entertainment headlines using the “Ferguson” name (Rebecca Ferguson, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Sarah Ferguson, Tony Ferguson) are unrelated to Ferguson plc’s business and are not material to FERG’s fundamentals or near‑term stock moves. Example: Rebecca Ferguson streaming success on Apple TV. Rebecca Ferguson’s 2-Part Sci-Fi Masterpiece Surges on Apple TV’s Streaming Charts

Entertainment headlines using the “Ferguson” name (Rebecca Ferguson, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Sarah Ferguson, Tony Ferguson) are unrelated to Ferguson plc’s business and are not material to FERG’s fundamentals or near‑term stock moves. Example: Rebecca Ferguson streaming success on Apple TV. Neutral Sentiment: Other celebrity press (multiple items about actors and public figures named Ferguson) is noise for investors in Ferguson plc and unlikely to move the stock. (See the list of entertainment links provided with the raw feed.)

Other celebrity press (multiple items about actors and public figures named Ferguson) is noise for investors in Ferguson plc and unlikely to move the stock. (See the list of entertainment links provided with the raw feed.) Negative Sentiment: Recent operating/earnings backdrop — Ferguson missed consensus EPS in its Feb. 24 quarter (reported $1.99 vs. $2.24 expected) and revenue growth was modest; the stock is trading below both its 50‑day and 200‑day moving averages, a technical headwind that could limit upside absent clear governance/strategic outcomes.

About Ferguson

(Free Report)

Ferguson (NYSE: FERG) is a multinational distributor specializing in plumbing and heating products and related building supplies, serving professional contractors, builders and industrial customers. The company supplies a broad range of products used in residential, commercial and infrastructure projects, including pipes and fittings, valves and controls, HVAC equipment, waterworks materials, plumbing fixtures, pumps and accessories, as well as complementary electrical and specialty product lines.

Ferguson operates a network of branches and distribution centers that provide inventory, logistics and value-added services to trade customers.

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