Federal Realty Investment Trust $FRT Position Reduced by Lincluden Management Ltd.

Lincluden Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,034 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FRT. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,480.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Jain Global LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,046,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 52,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,368,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 372.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 180,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,297,000 after acquiring an additional 142,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $113.00 price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho set a $105.00 target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Friday, January 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.13.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $106.41 on Tuesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $80.65 and a 12-month high of $110.89. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.05.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.38). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 32.14%.The company had revenue of $336.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Federal Realty Investment Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.420-7.520 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.79%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Free Report)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of high-quality retail, restaurant, and mixed-use properties. With a strategic focus on open-air shopping centers and lifestyle-oriented urban destinations, the company partners with leading national and regional retailers to curate environments that blend shopping, dining, entertainment, office, and residential uses. Its asset management capabilities extend from initial site selection and development through ongoing property operations and tenant relations.

Federal Realty’s portfolio comprises approximately 100 properties totaling more than 25 million square feet of gross leasable area.

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