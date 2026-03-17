Fastenal Company $FAST Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 592,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,370 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $29,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,515,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,430,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,045 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,558,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,433,000 after buying an additional 53,888 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Fastenal by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,713,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,626,000 after buying an additional 219,154 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 7,923.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,268,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,222,000 after buying an additional 1,252,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 36,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $1,747,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,600. This trade represents a 48.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott Satterlee sold 15,964 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $705,449.16. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,500. This trade represents a 24.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Barclays raised their target price on Fastenal from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on FAST

Fastenal Price Performance

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $45.68 on Tuesday. Fastenal Company has a one year low of $35.31 and a one year high of $50.63. The stock has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 4.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.07.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.83% and a net margin of 15.35%.The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 29th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal (NASDAQ: FAST) is a wholesale distributor of industrial and construction supplies, best known for its broad assortment of fasteners such as bolts, nuts, screws and anchors. Founded in Winona, Minnesota, Fastenal has grown from a regional supplier into a national and international distributor serving a wide range of end markets, including manufacturing, construction, maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), and government customers. The company is publicly traded and operates through a network of locally staffed branches combined with national distribution capabilities.

Product offerings extend beyond fasteners to include tools, safety and personal protective equipment, power transmission components, cutting and welding supplies, janitorial and material handling items, and other industrial consumables.

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