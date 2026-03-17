Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Trading 1% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) traded up 1% during trading on Tuesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $162.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Exxon Mobil traded as high as $160.45 and last traded at $158.8580. 21,505,521 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 21,443,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.23.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on XOM. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Loop Capital set a $123.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.35.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

More Exxon Mobil News

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total transaction of $698,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 23,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,864. The trade was a 17.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 14,460 shares of company stock worth $2,039,424 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Here are the key news stories impacting Exxon Mobil this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 456.1% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Key Capital Management INC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $661.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.The business had revenue of $80.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.58%.

About Exxon Mobil

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Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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