Expand Energy Corporation $EXE Shares Purchased by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its stake in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) by 73.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,438 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Expand Energy were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expand Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,825,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Expand Energy by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 12,284 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Expand Energy by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 28,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. LSP Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Expand Energy by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSP Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,935,000 after acquiring an additional 92,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expand Energy by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $123.00 price target on shares of Expand Energy in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expand Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.27.

Expand Energy Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:EXE opened at $107.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.47. Expand Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $91.01 and a 12-month high of $126.62.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Expand Energy had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 8.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Expand Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Expand Energy’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

Insider Activity at Expand Energy

In related news, CEO Michael Wichterich acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.50 per share, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 83,498 shares in the company, valued at $8,976,035. The trade was a 2.45% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Expand Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

See Also

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