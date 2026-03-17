Eversource Energy $ES Shares Sold by Brevan Howard Capital Management LP

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 43.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,208 shares during the quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 73.5% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 23,700.0% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 2,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total transaction of $193,239.47. Following the sale, the insider owned 79,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,941,982.68. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John M. Moreira sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $576,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,579.10. The trade was a 15.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,079. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on ES shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ES

Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of ES opened at $73.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.76. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $76.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.75.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-4.950 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.93%.

About Eversource Energy

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company’s core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

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