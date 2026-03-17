Eurofins Scient (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Eurofins Scient (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $72.14, but opened at $70.2380. Eurofins Scient shares last traded at $70.1880, with a volume of 618 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ERFSF. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Eurofins Scient to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eurofins Scient in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Eurofins Scient alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ERFSF

Eurofins Scient Trading Up 1.6%

Eurofins Scient Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.70.

(Get Free Report)

Eurofins Scientific is a global provider of bioanalytical testing and laboratory services, offering a wide array of testing solutions to pharmaceutical, food, environmental, agriscience and consumer products industries. Its core services include pharmaceutical quality control, environmental testing for water and air quality, food safety analysis, agrochemical trials and clinical diagnostic support. The company operates specialized laboratories equipped with advanced analytical technologies such as chromatography, mass spectrometry and molecular biology to ensure compliance with regulatory standards and to support research and development efforts across multiple sectors.

Founded in 1987 by Gilles Martin and headquartered in Luxembourg, Eurofins has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.