Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 111.50 and last traded at GBX 118, with a volume of 108710 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Eurocell from GBX 270 to GBX 240 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 210.

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Eurocell Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm has a market cap of £116.29 million, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 126.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 127.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.07.

In related news, insider Alison Littley bought 2,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 128 per share, for a total transaction of £2,744.32. Also, insider Derek Mapp acquired 4,227 shares of Eurocell stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 128 per share, with a total value of £5,410.56. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,555 shares of company stock valued at $967,040. Company insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

About Eurocell

(Get Free Report)

Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. It also offers fascia and capping boards, finishing trims, soffit boards, ventilators, and accessories; decking, fencing, and balustrade. In addition, the company provides polycarbonate, roofing insulation and membrane, lightweight roofing and tiles, flashing, flat roofing, dry verge, roof lanterns and glazing, ladders, and access equipment; external and internal cladding; and sealants, adhesives, and cleaners.

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