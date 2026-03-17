Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Lifesci Capital upgraded Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

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Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EPRX opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.74 million, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.27. Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $9.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.85.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.21). As a group, equities analysts expect that Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRX. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals by 402.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,059 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new position in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: EPRX) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company’s core strategy centers on selectively expanding regulatory T cells (Tregs)—immune cells responsible for maintaining self-tolerance and limiting pathological inflammation—through its proprietary platform. Its lead therapeutic candidate is currently in Phase 1 clinical development in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus.

Based in Seattle, Washington, Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals conducts research and development activities across North America, collaborating with academic institutions and contract research organizations to advance its pipeline.

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