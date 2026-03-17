Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for PSTV FY2030 Earnings

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2030 EPS estimates for shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, March 16th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Lee expects that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Plus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.30) per share.

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PSTV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on Plus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 21st. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Finally, D. Boral Capital decreased their price target on Plus Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Plus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.80.

Plus Therapeutics Trading Up 4.3%

PSTV opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.78. Plus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average of $0.48.

Institutional Trading of Plus Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTV. L1 Global Manager Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $525,000. Altium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $628,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Plus Therapeutics by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 589,544 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Plus Therapeutics

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Plus Therapeutics is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted radiotherapeutics for oncology. Its platform technologies leverage nanoliposomes and microspheres to deliver therapeutic radioisotopes directly to tumor sites. The company’s lead candidate, 90Y-HP-DO3A, is in Phase 2 development for recurrent high-grade gliomas, while its rhenium-based nanoliposome program is under investigation for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma and brain metastases.

The pipeline also includes investigational treatments for bone metastases, malignant pleural effusions and other hard-to-treat solid tumors.

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