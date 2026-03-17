Equinix, Inc. $EQIX Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,633 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Equinix were worth $355,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter worth $892,431,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 408.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,186,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,312,000 after acquiring an additional 953,001 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 25.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,875,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,094,000 after acquiring an additional 588,967 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,129,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,443,758,000 after acquiring an additional 222,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Equinix by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,249,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,971,512,000 after acquiring an additional 220,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,075.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,006.91.

Equinix Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $984.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $876.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $815.44. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $701.41 and a fifty-two week high of $992.90. The firm has a market cap of $96.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $8.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by ($0.16). Equinix had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 14.65%.The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.92 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a $5.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $20.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.69. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.08, for a total transaction of $2,146,893.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,946,216.56. This trade represents a 15.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,051 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.17, for a total transaction of $1,649,352.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 26,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,208,375.41. This trade represents a 7.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,842 shares of company stock worth $14,494,840. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix’s offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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