EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 162.68 and traded as high as GBX 180. EPE Special Opportunities shares last traded at GBX 175, with a volume of 2,680 shares changing hands.

EPE Special Opportunities Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 5.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 162.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 150.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £43.13 million, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.90.

EPE Special Opportunities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EPE Special Opportunities plc specializes in middle market, growth capital, distressed, pre-IPO, special situations, turnaround, PIPES, and buyouts. It also does secondary direct and secondary indirect investing. The fund typically invests in consumer and retail, financial services, manufacturing, media and support services sectors including education, healthcare and social housing. It prefers to invest in United Kingdom. It seeks to invest between $2 million and $30 million in small and medium enterprises.

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