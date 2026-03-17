EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Given New $146.00 Price Target at Mizuho

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EOG. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and seventeen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.23.

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EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,766,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,270,628. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.63. EOG Resources has a one year low of $101.59 and a one year high of $136.86.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 22.00%.EOG Resources’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 61,481 shares in the company, valued at $7,685,125. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 2,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $348,803.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 100,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,464,040.26. The trade was a 2.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,371 shares of company stock worth $1,294,698. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 803,738 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $84,401,000 after purchasing an additional 194,031 shares in the last quarter. Larry Mathis Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $326,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,956,432 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $205,387,000 after purchasing an additional 502,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJMK Ventures LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

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EOG Resources, Inc (NYSE: EOG) is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG’s core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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