Eni SpA (NYSE:E) Short Interest Update

Eni SpA (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,291,980 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the February 12th total of 1,039,043 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 431,433 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 431,433 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENI

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the third quarter valued at $2,016,000. RD Lewis Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ENI in the second quarter worth about $2,316,000. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in ENI in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,128,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ENI by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 143,622 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after buying an additional 28,926 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in ENI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,982,000. Institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

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ENI Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of E stock traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.87. 448,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 0.57. ENI has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $53.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ENI Increases Dividend

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. ENI had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $24.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ENI will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.6137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. This is an increase from ENI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is 98.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on E shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ENI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised ENI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ENI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on E

About ENI

(Get Free Report)

ENI S.p.A. is an integrated energy company headquartered in Rome, Italy, founded in 1953 as a state-established hydrocarbon entity and later transformed into a publicly traded multinational. The firm’s activities span the full hydrocarbon value chain and extend into power generation and low‑carbon energy solutions. ENI maintains a long history in exploration and production, engineering and project development, and downstream operations that include refining, petrochemicals and retail fuel distribution.

Core businesses include upstream exploration and production of oil and natural gas, midstream and liquefied natural gas (LNG) handling, and downstream refining and marketing of petroleum products and lubricants.

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