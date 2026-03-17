enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGNW) Short Interest Update

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 7,709 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the February 12th total of 9,849 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,318 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,318 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

enGene Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:ENGNW traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,024. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average is $2.32. enGene has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $4.20.

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Further Reading

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin. The company was founded in 2023 and is based in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

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