Energy Transfer LP $ET Shares Sold by Mizuho Markets Cayman LP

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP lessened its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 120,413 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,651,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,332,492,000 after buying an additional 3,366,734 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 3.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,862,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $992,923,000 after buying an additional 1,773,042 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.4% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 23,351,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $400,706,000 after acquiring an additional 326,653 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.6% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,898,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $375,777,000 after acquiring an additional 544,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 14.3% during the third quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 8,211,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Energy Transfer to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $18.76 on Tuesday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $19.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.63.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 5.11%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 110.74%.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) is a Dallas-based midstream energy company that develops and operates infrastructure for the transportation, storage and processing of hydrocarbons. The company’s operations focus on moving and storing natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined products through an integrated network of pipelines, terminals, storage facilities and processing plants. Energy Transfer provides core midstream services such as gathering, compression, fractionation, processing, and bulk transportation to support production and downstream supply chains.

Its asset base spans an extensive network across the United States, connecting producing regions, processing centers, petrochemical hubs and coastal and inland markets.

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