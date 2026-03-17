Emera (TSE:EMA) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$73.75 and last traded at C$73.40, with a volume of 722537 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$73.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Emera from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Emera from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Emera from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Emera from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Emera from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$71.72.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMA

Emera Trading Down 0.0%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$69.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$67.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.69. The company has a market cap of C$22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.64.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported C$1.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.01 billion for the quarter. Emera had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 13.11%. Research analysts expect that Emera Incorporated will post 3.1991627 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emera

In other news, Director Scott Carlyle Balfour sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.75, for a total transaction of C$677,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$523,910.75. This represents a 56.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Daniel Muldoon sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.00, for a total value of C$536,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$159,326. This trade represents a 77.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Emera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Emera is a geographically diverse energy and services company investing in electricity generation, transmission, and distribution as well as gas transmission and utility energy services. Emera has operations throughout North America and the Caribbean countries.

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