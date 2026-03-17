Elwood Capital Partners LP Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Elwood Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,868 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 8.4% of Elwood Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Elwood Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 113.2% in the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2,330.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

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Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $211.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.50 and its 200 day moving average is $226.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $258.60.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The business had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total transaction of $3,642,860.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,094.10. This represents a 65.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total value of $554,900.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,662,702. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 71,686 shares of company stock worth $14,688,739 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $304.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Monness reiterated a Buy rating and a $280 price target, highlighting AWS as a central AI catalyst and positioning Amazon to benefit from long‑term cloud and AI workload shifts. Monness Buy Rating

Monness reiterated a Buy rating and a $280 price target, highlighting AWS as a central AI catalyst and positioning Amazon to benefit from long‑term cloud and AI workload shifts. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America analysts report Amazon’s marketplace traffic is stable and retail media budgets are rising (insight from the Prosper Show), supporting continued ad and seller-revenue growth. BofA / Prosper Show

Bank of America analysts report Amazon’s marketplace traffic is stable and retail media budgets are rising (insight from the Prosper Show), supporting continued ad and seller-revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America estimates a Prime Video price/rebrand move (Prime Video Ultra) could add roughly $780M in revenue — a near-term monetization boost for Amazon’s media segment. BofA Prime Video Analysis

Bank of America estimates a Prime Video price/rebrand move (Prime Video Ultra) could add roughly $780M in revenue — a near-term monetization boost for Amazon’s media segment. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts point to accelerating third‑party seller sales driven by AI tools (“super-sellers”), which supports marketplace GMV and take‑rate upside for Amazon’s services and advertising businesses. Benzinga Analyst Note

Some analysts point to accelerating third‑party seller sales driven by AI tools (“super-sellers”), which supports marketplace GMV and take‑rate upside for Amazon’s services and advertising businesses. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon completed a major multi‑tranche euro bond issuance (€14.473B), which provides sizable funding — likely to support AI infrastructure and other investments — but increases financial leverage and interest‑rate exposure. Euro Bond Issuance

Amazon completed a major multi‑tranche euro bond issuance (€14.473B), which provides sizable funding — likely to support AI infrastructure and other investments — but increases financial leverage and interest‑rate exposure. Neutral Sentiment: Reports that Amazon may pursue very large AI spending plans (reported ~ $200B over time) keep the company in focus; the long‑term upside is large but the near‑term capital intensity and execution risk make this neutral for now. $200B AI Plan Coverage

Reports that Amazon may pursue very large AI spending plans (reported ~ $200B over time) keep the company in focus; the long‑term upside is large but the near‑term capital intensity and execution risk make this neutral for now. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short‑interest data is effectively zero/ambiguous for mid‑March, offering little signal on trader positioning at present.

Reported short‑interest data is effectively zero/ambiguous for mid‑March, offering little signal on trader positioning at present. Negative Sentiment: JD.com launched Joybuy in several European markets to challenge Amazon’s footprint there — increased competition in e‑commerce and logistics could pressure European retail margins over time. JD.com Europe Launch

JD.com launched Joybuy in several European markets to challenge Amazon’s footprint there — increased competition in e‑commerce and logistics could pressure European retail margins over time. Negative Sentiment: Sen. Elizabeth Warren has questioned Amazon over layoffs after receiving tax cuts, increasing political and reputational scrutiny that could lead to regulatory or PR headwinds. Warren Letters

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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