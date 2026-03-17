Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Ingredion Incorporated $INGR

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the third quarter worth approximately $1,504,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 75.7% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 105,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,895,000 after buying an additional 45,510 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Ingredion by 32.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 142,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,375,000 after buying an additional 34,465 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Ingredion by 4.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 206,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,196,000 after buying an additional 7,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Ingredion by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after buying an additional 30,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

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Ingredion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $112.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.85 and its 200 day moving average is $115.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.69. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $102.31 and a fifty-two week high of $141.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 10.10%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. Ingredion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.8 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INGR. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ingredion from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INGR

Insider Activity at Ingredion

In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 9,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.55, for a total transaction of $1,160,604.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 33,011 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,432.05. This trade represents a 23.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.55, for a total value of $131,118.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 30,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,556,406.70. The trade was a 3.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,310 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,733. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ingredion

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated is a global ingredient solutions company specializing in the production and sale of starches, sweeteners, nutrition ingredients and biomaterials derived primarily from corn and other plant-based raw materials. The company serves a diverse set of industries, including food and beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and personal care, providing functional ingredients that enhance texture, stability, flavor and nutritional value in a wide array of end products.

The company’s product portfolio comprises native and modified starches, high-fructose corn syrup, dextrose, maltodextrins, specialty sweeteners and various texturizers.

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