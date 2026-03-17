Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF $MLPX

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 359,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,551,000 after acquiring an additional 10,828 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 49.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 20,098 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,418,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 54.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 32,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 902.0% during the second quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter.

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Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of MLPX stock opened at $72.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.67. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $53.54 and a 12 month high of $73.31.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This is a boost from Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

(Free Report)

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

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