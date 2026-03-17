Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Takes $1.16 Million Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $402,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after buying an additional 18,619 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $847,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,093,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter.

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JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.9%

JEPI opened at $57.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.61 and a 200 day moving average of $57.61. The stock has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.94 and a 52-week high of $59.90.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3513 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income. JEPI was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan.

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