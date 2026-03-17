Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Sells 32,005 Shares of NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 72.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 32,005 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. St. Clair Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. St. Clair Advisors LLC now owns 15,217 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the third quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 36,140 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd increased its position in shares of NIKE by 18.5% in the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 997 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 8.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on NIKE from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $69.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.90.

NIKE News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NIKE this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, CEO Elliott Hill bought 16,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,306.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 241,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,760,965.70. This trade represents a 7.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.54 per share, for a total transaction of $500,080.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 43,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,079.22. This represents a 25.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired 75,079 shares of company stock valued at $4,449,887 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE stock opened at $54.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.40. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $80.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.34 and a 200 day moving average of $65.36. The company has a market cap of $81.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.27.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The footwear maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 5.43%.The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.47%.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

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