Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF $PZA

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 58,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $9,236,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 119,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 32,197 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,945,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,517,000 after buying an additional 6,454,954 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,200,000. Finally, United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000.

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Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

PZA stock opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.22. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $23.63.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a $0.0677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

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