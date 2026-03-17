Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Invests $919,000 in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF $CWB

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,634,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,425,000 after purchasing an additional 13,467 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 802,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,599,000 after purchasing an additional 346,925 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 655,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,145,000 after purchasing an additional 69,970 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,928,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 543,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,172,000 after buying an additional 45,353 shares during the last quarter.

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SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CWB opened at $93.22 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.49.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Increases Dividend

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.1465 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Convertible Bond >$500MM Index (the Index), the Fund employs a sampling strategy, which means that the Fund is not required to purchase all of the securities represented in the Index.

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