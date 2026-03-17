Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Has $983,000 Stock Holdings in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4,951.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Danaher Price Performance

DHR opened at $191.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $135.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93. Danaher Corporation has a 12 month low of $171.00 and a 12 month high of $242.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.38.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.09. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 14.71%.The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Milosevich sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.01, for a total transaction of $274,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,642.99. This represents a 20.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. HSBC increased their target price on Danaher from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $251.00 price target on Danaher in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DHR

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher’s portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

Further Reading

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