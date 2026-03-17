Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 4,494.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 295,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,852,000 after acquiring an additional 162,874 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in NRG Energy by 58.1% during the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in NRG Energy by 7.6% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,225,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,442,000 after purchasing an additional 86,528 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,003,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 277,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,865,000 after purchasing an additional 32,672 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $153.00 price objective on NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy (b)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.33.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $152.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.92. The company has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 1.26. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.57 and a 12 month high of $189.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.83 and a 200-day moving average of $161.89.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.15). NRG Energy had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 109.48%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.22%.

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In related news, VP Brian Curci sold 46,976 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $7,461,667.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 46,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,324,588.92. The trade was a 50.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $7,144,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 63,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,147,939.20. This trade represents a 41.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,556 shares of company stock worth $27,550,446. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NRG Energy

(Free Report)

NRG Energy (NYSE: NRG) is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG’s generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

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