Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 9,438.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,662 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2,295.8% during the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 64,764,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,334,000 after buying an additional 62,061,116 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,400.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 5,953,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,871,000 after buying an additional 5,556,673 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $54,987,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,435,000. Finally, Weaver Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,322,000.

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Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 1.0%

SCHB stock opened at $25.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.09. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $26.94.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps.

See Also

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