Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Buys 11,188 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 7,878.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,188 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 249.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

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iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEF stock opened at $96.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.79 and a fifty-two week high of $98.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.41 and a 200-day moving average of $96.61.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.2828 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to seven years and less than ten years.

Further Reading

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