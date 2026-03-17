Electroneum Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Electroneum has a market cap of $16.54 million and $270.07 thousand worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001347 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,979,817,605 coins and its circulating supply is 17,979,817,604 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is blog.electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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