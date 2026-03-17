Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $975.70 and last traded at $975.8760, with a volume of 121148 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $874.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Elbit Systems from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Elbit Systems in a report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Elbit Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $531.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elbit Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $550.33.

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Elbit Systems Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elbit Systems

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $743.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $587.73. The company has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an Israel-based defense electronics company that designs, develops and supplies a broad range of systems for military, homeland security and commercial aviation customers. The company focuses on integrated, platform-level solutions that combine sensors, communications, command-and-control software and weapons integration to support intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), force protection and mission management.

Its product and service portfolio spans unmanned aircraft systems, electro-optic and signal intelligence systems, electronic warfare and communications equipment, avionics and mission systems for military and commercial aircraft, and land and naval systems.

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