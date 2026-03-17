Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Trading 7.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.06 and last traded at $25.0570. 5,247,905 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 4,537,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on ELAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Argus upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler raised Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

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Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.44, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.83.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 4.92%.The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Elanco Animal Health has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.330-0.36 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.060 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.1% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 51,766,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,230,000 after buying an additional 1,543,279 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,586,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,536,000 after acquiring an additional 759,623 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,227,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717,404 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,082,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,622,000 after purchasing an additional 373,869 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,468,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,669,000 after buying an additional 5,961,457 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

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Elanco Animal Health Inc is a global leader in animal health dedicated to improving food and companion animal well-being. The company develops, manufactures and markets a range of products, including parasiticides, vaccines, antibiotics and feed additives designed to prevent and treat disease in livestock and pets. Elanco’s portfolio spans both food-producing animals—such as cattle, swine, poultry and aquaculture—and companion animals, with offerings that support parasite control, pain management and infectious disease prevention.

Originally founded as the animal health division of Eli Lilly and Company in the mid-20th century, Elanco was spun off into an independent publicly traded company in 2018.

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