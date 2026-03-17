Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW Stake Lifted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,581 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $77,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $580,640,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,129,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $714,006,000 after buying an additional 4,805,819 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 278.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,584,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $434,318,000 after buying an additional 4,108,270 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 127.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,895,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $539,303,000 after buying an additional 3,864,908 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at about $238,688,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $974,446.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 21,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,387.38. This represents a 34.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.92, for a total value of $1,103,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 39,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,371,239.08. The trade was a 24.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,718 shares of company stock valued at $5,236,281. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Truist Financial set a $89.00 target price on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, January 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $98.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $87.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE EW opened at $83.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a twelve month low of $65.94 and a twelve month high of $87.89. The stock has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 14.50%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

Further Reading

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