Ecopetrol S.A. $EC Stake Reduced by Militia Capital Partners LP

Militia Capital Partners LP reduced its position in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 56,200 shares during the quarter. Ecopetrol accounts for about 2.2% of Militia Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Militia Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $4,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 12.3% in the second quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 3,549,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,416,000 after buying an additional 387,700 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 9.4% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,190,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,534,000 after acquiring an additional 102,505 shares in the last quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ecopetrol by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 520,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 69,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 466,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 244,106 shares in the last quarter.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. HSBC raised Ecopetrol to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Ecopetrol from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.70 target price on shares of Ecopetrol in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Bradesco Corretora set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ecopetrol and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $10.35.

Ecopetrol Price Performance

NYSE EC opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.64. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.48.

About Ecopetrol

(Free Report)

Ecopetrol SA (NYSE: EC) is Colombia’s state-controlled integrated oil and gas company and the country’s largest oil producer. The company’s operations span the upstream, midstream and downstream segments of the hydrocarbon value chain, including exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, refining of petroleum products, transportation and storage via pipeline networks, and the marketing and sale of fuels and petrochemical feedstocks. Ecopetrol serves domestic demand in Colombia and maintains a portfolio of international investments and partnerships across the Americas.

In upstream activities, Ecopetrol focuses on exploration and development of onshore and offshore fields to sustain and grow hydrocarbon production.

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