Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 20,427 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the February 12th total of 23,248 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ebang International stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Ebang International were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ebang International alerts:

Ebang International Price Performance

Shares of EBON stock opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. Ebang International has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $5.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ebang International in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ebang International

Ebang International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ebang International Holdings Inc is a China-based technology company that specializes in the design, development and sale of high-performance application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) miner machines for cryptocurrency mining. In addition to its core hardware business, the company offers blockchain computing services and related technical support, enabling mining operations to optimize efficiency and manage large-scale deployments.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Hangzhou, Ebang has established research and development centers in major Chinese cities, including Beijing and Shanghai.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ebang International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebang International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.