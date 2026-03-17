Eagle Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:EFSI) Short Interest Update

Eagle Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:EFSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 79,883 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the February 12th total of 68,670 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,938 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,938 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on EFSI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Eagle Financial Services from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Eagle Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Eagle Financial Services from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Loop Capital set a $43.00 target price on shares of Eagle Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial set a $43.00 price target on shares of Eagle Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

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Eagle Financial Services Price Performance

NASDAQ:EFSI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.44. 2,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,209. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.67. Eagle Financial Services has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $41.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.53 million, a PE ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.21.

Eagle Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter.

Eagle Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. Eagle Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 95.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Financial Services

In other Eagle Financial Services news, Director Scott M. Hamberger acquired 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,997.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,550 shares in the company, valued at $84,150. The trade was a 55.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Financial Services

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Eagle Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Eagle Financial Services by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 0.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Financial Services, Inc (NASDAQ: EFSI) is the bank holding company for Eagle National Bank, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Fredericksburg, Virginia. The company offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking solutions, focusing on personalized service for individuals, small businesses, and nonprofit organizations. Through its subsidiary, Eagle National Bank, it maintains a commitment to local decision-making and relationship-driven service.

Eagle Financial Services provides deposit products including checking and savings accounts, money market funds, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

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