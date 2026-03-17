Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Eagle Eye Solutions Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.75%.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Stock Up 4.3%

Eagle Eye Solutions Group stock opened at GBX 336.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £100.66 million, a P/E ratio of 68.88 and a beta of 0.36. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a 1-year low of GBX 190 and a 1-year high of GBX 410. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 350.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 305.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a report on Tuesday, January 20th.

About Eagle Eye Solutions Group

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Eye is a leading SaaS and AI company, enabling retail, travel and hospitality brands to earn lasting customer loyalty through harnessing the power of real-time, omnichannel and personalized marketing. Our powerful technology combines the world’s most flexible and scalable loyalty and promotions capability with cutting edge, built-for-purpose AI to deliver 1:1 personalization at scale for enterprise businesses, globally.

Our growing customer base includes Loblaws, Southeastern Grocers, Giant Eagle, Asda, Tesco, Morrisons, JD Sports, E.Leclerc, Carrefour, the Woolworths Group and many more.

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