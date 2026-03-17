Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF $EAGL Holdings Lifted by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGL – Free Report) by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,745 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC now owns 576,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 56,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 103,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $383,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF Stock Performance
EAGL stock opened at $31.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.92. Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.58 and a 52 week high of $33.88.
Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF Dividend Announcement
Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF Profile
The Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (EAGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in value stocks from around the globe, selected based on the advisers estimate of long-term intrinsic value. The ETF converted from a separately managed account. EAGL was launched on Mar 21, 2024 and is issued by Eagle.
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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGL – Free Report).
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