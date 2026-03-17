Dyadic International Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Short Interest Update

Dyadic International Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 94,848 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the February 12th total of 108,709 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,537 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,537 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Dyadic International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DYAI traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.81. 54,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,359. Dyadic International has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $29.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average is $0.95.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Dyadic International in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyadic International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dyadic International during the third quarter valued at about $1,817,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dyadic International by 627.4% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 300,200 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Dyadic International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Dyadic International by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 326,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 76,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dyadic International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 27.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dyadic International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dyadic International, Inc is a biotechnology company headquartered in Jupiter, Florida, that specializes in developing and commercializing its proprietary C1 fungal-based expression platform. The company’s core business revolves around enabling efficient, scalable production of proteins and enzymes for a wide range of applications, including biopharmaceuticals, industrial enzymes, agricultural bioactives and biofuels. By leveraging its C1 system, Dyadic seeks to offer clients cost-effective, high-yield manufacturing processes that can accelerate development timelines and reduce overall production costs.

The Dyadic C1 platform is designed to produce complex proteins five to ten times faster than traditional cell culture technologies, such as CHO cells or yeast.

Further Reading

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