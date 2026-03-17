Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.98 and last traded at $10.98, with a volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DNLMY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dunelm Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Dunelm Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

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Dunelm Group Stock Down 4.8%

Dunelm Group Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.35.

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Dunelm Group plc is a UK‐based home furnishings retailer known for its extensive network of stores and growing online presence. Founded in 1979 in Leicester by Ron and David Garlick, the company has grown from a single market stall to become one of Britain’s leading specialists in home accessories, textiles and furniture. Headquartered in Syston, Leicestershire, Dunelm operates over 170 stores across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, serving a broad customer base with a focus on value, quality and design.

The company’s product range spans soft furnishings such as bedding, curtains, blinds and cushions, as well as furniture items for living rooms, dining rooms and bedrooms.

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