Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several brokerages have commented on DBX. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Dropbox from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th.

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Insider Transactions at Dropbox

Institutional Trading of Dropbox

In other news, insider Ashraf Alkarmi sold 12,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $324,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 414,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,781,186. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 7,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $181,846.34. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 499,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,429,543.31. The trade was a 1.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold a total of 451,613 shares of company stock worth $11,737,127 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,735,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,251,000 after purchasing an additional 121,999 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Dropbox by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,573,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,547,000 after purchasing an additional 767,119 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Dropbox by 1.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,095,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,935,000 after purchasing an additional 70,867 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Dropbox by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,720,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,626,000 after buying an additional 596,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Dropbox by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,518,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,015,000 after buying an additional 463,258 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dropbox Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $25.54 on Tuesday. Dropbox has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $32.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.11.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 37.47% and a net margin of 20.17%.The company had revenue of $636.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dropbox will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox Company Profile

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Dropbox, Inc (NASDAQ: DBX) is a leading provider of cloud-based file storage, collaboration, and productivity tools. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in San Francisco, California, the company offers a suite of services designed to help individuals and organizations securely store, share, and manage digital content. Dropbox has grown from a simple file-syncing application into an integrated collaboration platform used by millions of customers around the globe.

At its core, Dropbox provides cloud storage plans tailored for consumers and businesses.

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