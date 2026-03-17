DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Argus

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on DraftKings from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $26.40 price objective on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Northland Securities set a $24.00 price objective on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on DraftKings from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Citizens Jmp restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.09.

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DraftKings Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of -622.50, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.67. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $48.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.99.

In other news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 2,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $70,806.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 38,168 shares in the company, valued at $937,406.08. This represents a 7.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 484,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $12,187,931.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 213,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,374,100.52. The trade was a 69.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 549,495 shares of company stock worth $14,166,700. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in DraftKings by 1,996.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 421,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,205,000 after buying an additional 401,037 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in DraftKings by 1.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,473,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,494,000 after acquiring an additional 79,152 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,361,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,415,000 after acquiring an additional 124,200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,939,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,547,000 after acquiring an additional 560,139 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 603,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,898,000 after purchasing an additional 17,114 shares during the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc is a leading digital sports entertainment and gaming company specializing in daily fantasy sports, sports betting and iGaming products. The company provides an integrated platform where users can participate in daily fantasy contests, place wagers on professional sports events, and enjoy a range of online casino-style games. DraftKings’ proprietary technology supports real-time odds, live scoring and advanced analytics to enhance the user experience across mobile and desktop applications.

Founded in 2012 by co-founders Jason Robins, Matthew Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings began as a daily fantasy sports provider and rapidly expanded into regulated sports betting following legislative changes in the United States.

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