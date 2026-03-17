DP Poland (LON:DPP) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.75 and last traded at GBX 6.75, with a volume of 631888 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.88.

DP Poland Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.94, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7.81. The company has a market capitalization of £63.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 337.50 and a beta of 0.32.

About DP Poland

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DP Poland Plc develops, operates, and sub-franchises Domino's Pizza stores in Poland. The company operates through two segments: Corporate Store Sales and Commissary Operations. It operates pizza delivery and dine-in restaurants. DP Poland Plc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

Further Reading

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