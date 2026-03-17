Dorsal Capital Management LP Sells 325,000 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Dorsal Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 850,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 325,000 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 5.0% of Dorsal Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Dorsal Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $186,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 113.2% in the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,330.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down from $315.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Citizens Jmp increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $218.00 in a report on Monday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.93.

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total value of $2,187,624.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,461,661.70. This trade represents a 20.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total value of $3,642,860.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,094.10. This trade represents a 65.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,686 shares of company stock worth $14,688,739. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Monness reiterated a Buy rating and a $280 price target, highlighting AWS as a central AI catalyst and positioning Amazon to benefit from long‑term cloud and AI workload shifts. Monness Buy Rating

Monness reiterated a Buy rating and a $280 price target, highlighting AWS as a central AI catalyst and positioning Amazon to benefit from long‑term cloud and AI workload shifts. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America analysts report Amazon’s marketplace traffic is stable and retail media budgets are rising (insight from the Prosper Show), supporting continued ad and seller-revenue growth. BofA / Prosper Show

Bank of America analysts report Amazon’s marketplace traffic is stable and retail media budgets are rising (insight from the Prosper Show), supporting continued ad and seller-revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America estimates a Prime Video price/rebrand move (Prime Video Ultra) could add roughly $780M in revenue — a near-term monetization boost for Amazon’s media segment. BofA Prime Video Analysis

Bank of America estimates a Prime Video price/rebrand move (Prime Video Ultra) could add roughly $780M in revenue — a near-term monetization boost for Amazon’s media segment. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts point to accelerating third‑party seller sales driven by AI tools (“super-sellers”), which supports marketplace GMV and take‑rate upside for Amazon’s services and advertising businesses. Benzinga Analyst Note

Some analysts point to accelerating third‑party seller sales driven by AI tools (“super-sellers”), which supports marketplace GMV and take‑rate upside for Amazon’s services and advertising businesses. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon completed a major multi‑tranche euro bond issuance (€14.473B), which provides sizable funding — likely to support AI infrastructure and other investments — but increases financial leverage and interest‑rate exposure. Euro Bond Issuance

Amazon completed a major multi‑tranche euro bond issuance (€14.473B), which provides sizable funding — likely to support AI infrastructure and other investments — but increases financial leverage and interest‑rate exposure. Neutral Sentiment: Reports that Amazon may pursue very large AI spending plans (reported ~ $200B over time) keep the company in focus; the long‑term upside is large but the near‑term capital intensity and execution risk make this neutral for now. $200B AI Plan Coverage

Reports that Amazon may pursue very large AI spending plans (reported ~ $200B over time) keep the company in focus; the long‑term upside is large but the near‑term capital intensity and execution risk make this neutral for now. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short‑interest data is effectively zero/ambiguous for mid‑March, offering little signal on trader positioning at present.

Reported short‑interest data is effectively zero/ambiguous for mid‑March, offering little signal on trader positioning at present. Negative Sentiment: JD.com launched Joybuy in several European markets to challenge Amazon’s footprint there — increased competition in e‑commerce and logistics could pressure European retail margins over time. JD.com Europe Launch

JD.com launched Joybuy in several European markets to challenge Amazon’s footprint there — increased competition in e‑commerce and logistics could pressure European retail margins over time. Negative Sentiment: Sen. Elizabeth Warren has questioned Amazon over layoffs after receiving tax cuts, increasing political and reputational scrutiny that could lead to regulatory or PR headwinds. Warren Letters

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.0%

Amazon.com stock opened at $211.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $258.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.50 and a 200-day moving average of $226.53.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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