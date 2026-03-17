Dollar Tree’s (DLTR) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $116.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $114.00. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.16% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore upgraded Dollar Tree to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial set a $142.00 price objective on Dollar Tree in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.33.

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Dollar Tree Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of DLTR stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.82. The company had a trading volume of 306,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,479. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.64 and its 200 day moving average is $112.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $61.87 and a fifty-two week high of $142.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.73.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a positive return on equity of 30.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Dollar Tree News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollar Tree this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat on the bottom line and showed solid underlying trends — adjusted EPS of $2.56 topped estimates, revenue rose ~9% year-over-year, and comps improved ~5% with margin expansion. Dollar Tree press release

Q4 beat on the bottom line and showed solid underlying trends — adjusted EPS of $2.56 topped estimates, revenue rose ~9% year-over-year, and comps improved ~5% with margin expansion. Positive Sentiment: Customer gains and traffic recovery — management said Dollar Tree added ~6.5 million net new households in Q4 and is seeing improving traffic and ticket mix, supporting the multi-price strategy. Dollar Tree Gains 6.5 Million Households

Customer gains and traffic recovery — management said Dollar Tree added ~6.5 million net new households in Q4 and is seeing improving traffic and ticket mix, supporting the multi-price strategy. Positive Sentiment: Capital return and balance-sheet strength — management continues aggressive buybacks and maintains low net leverage, which investors view as shareholder-friendly and supportive of upside over time. MarketBeat analysis

Capital return and balance-sheet strength — management continues aggressive buybacks and maintains low net leverage, which investors view as shareholder-friendly and supportive of upside over time. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst moves remain mixed — Sanford C. Bernstein nudged its PT to $124 (Market Perform). Bernstein note

Analyst moves remain mixed — Sanford C. Bernstein nudged its PT to $124 (Market Perform). Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley adjusted its view — updated to Equal Weight with a $126 target after revising prior assumptions. Morgan Stanley note

Morgan Stanley adjusted its view — updated to Equal Weight with a $126 target after revising prior assumptions. Negative Sentiment: Management issued cautious FY2026 guidance — the annual sales outlook came in below some expectations and drove earlier sell-side caution. Reuters: soft annual sales

Management issued cautious FY2026 guidance — the annual sales outlook came in below some expectations and drove earlier sell-side caution. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts remain bearish — Bank of America reiterated a Sell on structural headwinds and traffic risks, creating downside pressure for sentiment. TipRanks: BofA sell

Some analysts remain bearish — Bank of America reiterated a Sell on structural headwinds and traffic risks, creating downside pressure for sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Institutional flows and some insider selling have been headwinds recently; short interest (~6%) and reported fund reductions add near-term volatility risk. QuiverQuant summary

Dollar Tree Company Profile

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Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company’s stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree’s merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

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