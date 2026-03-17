DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2026

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNPGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DNP opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.10. DNP Select Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $10.65.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DNP Select Income Fund is a closed‐end management investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol DNP. The fund’s primary objective is to provide high current income and, as a secondary objective, capital appreciation by investing in income‐producing securities.

To pursue its objectives, DNP Select Income Fund allocates the majority of its assets to equity and equity‐related securities of energy infrastructure companies, with a particular focus on master limited partnerships (MLPs) in the midstream sector.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP)

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.