Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MUU) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MUU – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $213.88, but opened at $223.40. Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $224.26, with a volume of 1,278,037 shares trading hands.
Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 6.4%
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.02.
Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (MUU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Micron Technology, Inc stock. MUU was launched on Oct 10, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.
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