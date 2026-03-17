Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,289,366 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the February 12th total of 1,847,703 shares. Approximately 21.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,393,912 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,393,912 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 21.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares by 1,650.0% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Group One Trading LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period.

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Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

GGLL traded up $1.83 on Monday, reaching $89.80. 702,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,219. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.33 and its 200-day moving average is $86.94. The company has a market cap of $936.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.33. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $23.60 and a twelve month high of $119.12.

About Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (GGLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLL was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

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