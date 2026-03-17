Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF $DFUV Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,135,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,035,838 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for 2.8% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.14% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $1,704,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000.

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Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $48.48 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $35.38 and a 52-week high of $51.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

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