Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV Stock Position Lifted by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,947,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026,598 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up 1.6% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $966,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1,676.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,627,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,798,000 after buying an additional 23,241,330 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 76.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,843,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,008,895 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,280,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,369,000 after acquiring an additional 599,488 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,683,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,472,000 after acquiring an additional 96,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,914,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,642,000 after acquiring an additional 289,318 shares in the last quarter.

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Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 1.6%

DFIV opened at $52.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.41. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.28 and a 1 year high of $56.31. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

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