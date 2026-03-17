Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Digimarc in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

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Digimarc Stock Down 5.2%

DMRC stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. Digimarc has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $15.18. The firm has a market cap of $134.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.57.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 million. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 95.27% and a negative return on equity of 38.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digimarc

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samjo Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Digimarc by 3.8% during the second quarter. Samjo Management LLC now owns 37,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Digimarc by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in Digimarc by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 24,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in Digimarc by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 98,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 466,358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digimarc

(Get Free Report)

Digimarc Corporation is a technology company specializing in digital identification and authentication solutions. Its core offering centers on embedding imperceptible digital watermarks into images, audio, video and packaging materials. These watermarks carry unique identifiers that enable secure tracking, brand protection and content provenance across print and digital channels.

The company’s product suite includes software development kits and cloud-based services that allow enterprises to integrate digital watermarking into their existing workflows.

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